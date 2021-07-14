AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $159,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

CAH traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.04. 1,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,603. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.