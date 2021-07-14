Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AEIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AEIS) will post $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.