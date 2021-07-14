U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

SLCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $863.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 3.25. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,047 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 156.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Finally, Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.