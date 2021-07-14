Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after buying an additional 68,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.53. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $119.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

