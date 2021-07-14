Anavex Life Sciences (NYSE:AVXL) Trading Down 3.1% After Insider Selling

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NYSE:AVXL) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 2,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,128,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Specifically, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NYSE:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.