Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0030

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $1,552.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00052420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.95 or 0.00856942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

SUB is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

