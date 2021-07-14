Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.06. 124,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,016,700. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.