Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 304.3% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KSSRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,146. Kesselrun Resources has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16.
Kesselrun Resources Company Profile
