Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 494.7% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of JSD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. 50,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $15.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0865 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $163,670.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,031 shares of company stock worth $922,424.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 55,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

