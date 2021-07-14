Opsens (TSE:OPS) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Opsens (TSE:OPS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Opsens in a research report on Friday, June 11th. M Partners set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Opsens in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:OPS traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,877. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.87 million and a PE ratio of 160.00. Opsens has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$2.49.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

