GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.98 ($41.15).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €35.44 ($41.69). 134,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €34.96. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.66.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.