The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

RNO stock traded down €0.58 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €32.44 ($38.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €34.41. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

