Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 6,198 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.17% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

WHF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. 26,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,930. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.52. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

