Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.00. 7,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.68. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

