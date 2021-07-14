Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $151.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,388. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $100.97 and a 1 year high of $152.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

