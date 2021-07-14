Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 75 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $612,000. Derby & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $1,277,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its stake in PayPal by 30.1% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 95,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in PayPal by 19.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 79,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in PayPal by 15.0% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $302.91. 24,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,551. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.33 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.55.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

