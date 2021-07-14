40,411 Shares in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.29% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

