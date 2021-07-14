Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,711 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.07. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.93 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $32.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

