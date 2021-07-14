Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of Cambium Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMBM opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501 in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMBM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

