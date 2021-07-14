Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Funko as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 54.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $2,452,320.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock worth $30,417,840. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.43. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

