22,507 Shares in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of Cambium Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,608,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.