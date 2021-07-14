Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.11% of Funko at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $559,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock valued at $30,417,840. 14.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNKO opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $963.77 million, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.43. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FNKO shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

