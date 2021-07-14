Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ETON) Major Shareholder Sells $2,064,396.00 in Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 242,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $2,064,396.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 105,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $847,350.00.

Shares of NYSE ETON opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.