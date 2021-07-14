Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NYSE:PUCKU) Major Shareholder Sells $1,861,704.00 in Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NYSE:PUCKU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,861,704.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
PUCKU stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.
About Goal Acquisitions
