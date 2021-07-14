Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NYSE:PUCKU) Major Shareholder Sells $1,861,704.00 in Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NYSE:PUCKU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,861,704.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PUCKU stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

