GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) Insider Bansi Nagji Sells 45,998 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) insider Bansi Nagji sold 45,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,843,139.86.

Shares of NYSE:GDRX opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

