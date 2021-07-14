Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,264 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Point Credit by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 136,396 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $1,601,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,039,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eagle Point Credit by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the period. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECC stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $423.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

