Mark R. Ciarfella Sells 6,000 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NYSE:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NYSE:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00.

SBAC stock opened at $329.03 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $332.66.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.