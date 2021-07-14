Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.23 Million Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after buying an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGT opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.59. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

