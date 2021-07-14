Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.16 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BURL opened at $329.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.