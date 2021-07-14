Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,895 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $329.71 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $339.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.76) EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

