Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.26 Million Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

WEN stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.37.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.