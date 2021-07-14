Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,014,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,558,000 after buying an additional 271,647 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,079,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. PagSeguro Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

