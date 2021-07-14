The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $800.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer lagged the industry in the past three months. Although the company delivered better-than-expected top and bottom-line results in first-quarter 2021, results continued to reflect impacts from the pandemic and higher costs. Significant reduction in keg demand from the on-premise channel, higher production costs, and increased labor costs at its breweries remain headwinds. The company also continues to be impacted higher advertising, promotional and selling expenses, as well as freight costs, which is anticipated to persist throughout 2021. However, strong shipments and depletions growth driven by strength in Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea brands aided results. The company raised its volumes and earnings view for 2021. Moreover, it expects the on-premise business to significantly improve in 2021 as restrictions are slowly lifted.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAM. lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,236.47.

SAM stock opened at $940.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,036.85. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $589.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 28,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $1,545,057.28. Also, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 76,412 shares of company stock worth $50,934,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

