SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of SUNS opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. SLR Senior Investment has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in SLR Senior Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 6.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

