Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94,307 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Abiomed worth $196,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $130,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,721,000 after buying an additional 67,280 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 7,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.08, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,404,350 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abiomed stock opened at $319.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.73. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

