Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 206,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.