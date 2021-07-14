Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Position Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Abiomed worth $85,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $319.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.08, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $26,404,350. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.