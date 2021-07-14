Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 20,554 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,445,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $103,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,354,000 after acquiring an additional 277,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,959,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 483,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

