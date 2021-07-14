Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,472,000 after acquiring an additional 382,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after purchasing an additional 472,186 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 372.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 816,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,784,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,728,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.