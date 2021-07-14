Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,898 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $95,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KHC opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

