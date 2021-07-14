Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SLM by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,153 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SLM by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.42. SLM Co. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, boosted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

