Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after buying an additional 154,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,367,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,426,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFG opened at $123.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.95. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

