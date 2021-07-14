The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,687,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,597,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after buying an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after buying an additional 1,316,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in The Mosaic by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,705,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after buying an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

The Mosaic stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

