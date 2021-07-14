69,445 Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 69,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 95,753 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth $197,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth $374,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth $1,327,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. Amyris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMRS shares. HSBC started coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

