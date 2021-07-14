Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $496,000 Investment in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth $366,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCICU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

