11,053 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Bought by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.18. News Co. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group cut News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

