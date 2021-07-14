Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,317 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Pentair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Pentair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Pentair stock opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

