Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Weld Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,924,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,007,000 after purchasing an additional 693,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,058,000 after buying an additional 661,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cognex by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after buying an additional 639,148 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,795,000 after buying an additional 484,581 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

CGNX stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.69. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.