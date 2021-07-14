Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 50,000 Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASPCU. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $11,488,000.

Shares of ASPCU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

