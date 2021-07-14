Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

